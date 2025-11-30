Skip to main content
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90, police say

Crash happened Saturday night in the 8900 block of US Highway 90 West

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old woman died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a barrier on U.S. Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

Police said the woman was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking a barrier.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

