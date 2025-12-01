Driver injured in Southeast Side rollover crash on Interstate 37, SAPD says

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-37 near South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-37 near South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

The driver was taken to a hospital to treat their non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash caused three of I-37’s southbound lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

As of 4:15 p.m., all lanes have since reopened.

All lanes have reopened after a crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-37 near South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard. (Texas Department of Transportation)

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read also: