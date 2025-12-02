Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin
Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’
Sunshine is back, for now. Cold, rainy conditions return Thursday
San Antonio man accused of hurting 9-month-old who died in his care appears in court, faces $1M bond
Family seeks justice for mother in medically induced coma after suspected West Side hit-and-run
Online survey asks for input on future of San Antonio River Walk

Local News

More than 82,000 tires recalled for lengthy identification number, NHTSA says

Owners may not receive notice in event of future recall

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - Tire image (Copyright Yvette S)

Certain tires are being voluntarily recalled because they could pose a potential safety risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Around 82,964 of Mulistrada’s Achilles ATR Sport 2 tires are being pulled because the Tire Identification Number (TIN) is too long and may prevent owners from receiving a recall notice, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recommended Videos

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold on sites like Discount Tire and Amazon. The recalled models are only in certain sizes, including:

  • 245/50ZR20
  • 245/45R17
  • 225/55ZR18
  • 295/25ZR21
  • 205/45ZR17

Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, refund the purchase price of the tire. The company has not yet provided a notification schedule for owners, the NHTSA said.

You can contact the company’s Quality Assurance line at 1-800-739-7698.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos