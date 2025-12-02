More than 82,000 tires recalled for lengthy identification number, NHTSA says Owners may not receive notice in event of future recall FILE - Tire image (Copyright Yvette S)
Certain tires are being voluntarily recalled because they could pose a potential safety risk, according to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Around 82,964 of Mulistrada’s Achilles ATR Sport 2 tires are being pulled because the Tire Identification Number (TIN) is too long and may prevent owners from receiving a recall notice, increasing the risk of a crash.
No injuries have been reported as of this writing.
These were sold on sites like Discount Tire and Amazon. The recalled models are only in certain sizes, including:
245/50ZR20 245/45R17 225/55ZR18 295/25ZR21 205/45ZR17
Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, refund the purchase price of the tire. The company has not yet provided a notification schedule for owners, the NHTSA said.
You can contact the company’s Quality Assurance line at 1-800-739-7698.
