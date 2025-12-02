San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo gives update on qualification rules after equine virus outbreak

UVALDE, Texas – A new rule has been put in place for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo following the cancellation of an important qualifier event in Uvalde last month.

In a statement on Facebook, the San Antonio Rodeo said there will be new rules for qualifying in the 2026 competition due to an outbreak of EHV-1, a serious equine disease.

Four events in Uvalde were completed, and the top 10 contestants will qualify for the San Antonio Rodeo.

According to the post, the completed events include:

Bulls

Bareback

Saddle Bronc

Team Roping

Four events were not completed in Uvalde, the San Antonio Rodeo said. These contestants will be determined by the Top 10 in current-year money earned, a former rule before this event was hosted.

These events are:

Tie Down Roping

Steer Wrestling

Breakaway Roping

Barrel Racing

The San Antonio Rodeo said this decision was jointly made with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA).

