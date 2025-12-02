Skip to main content
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo gives update on qualification rules after equine virus outbreak

Top 10 contestants determined by current-year money earnings for some events, rodeo says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - Image of horse. (Copyright Lindsey Bidwell)

UVALDE, Texas – A new rule has been put in place for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo following the cancellation of an important qualifier event in Uvalde last month.

In a statement on Facebook, the San Antonio Rodeo said there will be new rules for qualifying in the 2026 competition due to an outbreak of EHV-1, a serious equine disease.

Four events in Uvalde were completed, and the top 10 contestants will qualify for the San Antonio Rodeo.

According to the post, the completed events include:

  • Bulls
  • Bareback
  • Saddle Bronc
  • Team Roping

Four events were not completed in Uvalde, the San Antonio Rodeo said. These contestants will be determined by the Top 10 in current-year money earned, a former rule before this event was hosted.

These events are:

  • Tie Down Roping
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Barrel Racing

The San Antonio Rodeo said this decision was jointly made with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA).

