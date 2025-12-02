San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo gives update on qualification rules after equine virus outbreak Top 10 contestants determined by current-year money earnings for some events, rodeo says FILE - Image of horse. (Copyright Lindsey Bidwell) UVALDE, Texas – A new rule has been put in place for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo following the cancellation of an important qualifier event in Uvalde last month. In a statement on Facebook, the San Antonio Rodeo said there will be new rules for qualifying in the 2026 competition due to an outbreak of EHV-1, a serious equine disease.
Four events in Uvalde were completed, and the top 10 contestants will qualify for the San Antonio Rodeo.
According to the post, the completed events include:
Bulls Bareback Saddle Bronc Team Roping
Four events were not completed in Uvalde, the San Antonio Rodeo said. These contestants will be determined by the Top 10 in current-year money earned, a former rule before this event was hosted.
These events are:
Tie Down Roping Steer Wrestling Breakaway Roping Barrel Racing
The San Antonio Rodeo said this decision was jointly made with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA).
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request ▶ 1:13 Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ ▶ 1:08 Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ Rivers of Hope Ministries seeks temporary home after fire displaces food pantry ▶ 1:32 Rivers of Hope Ministries seeks temporary home after fire displaces food pantry How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect ▶ 0:29 How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect 13-year search for rare flower ends in tears of joy in Indonesia ▶ 1:06 13-year search for rare flower ends in tears of joy in Indonesia 'I won't stop': Mother still waiting for her son’s murderer to be caught, nine years later ▶ 1:25 'I won't stop': Mother still waiting for her son’s murderer to be caught, nine years later Victim safe in Northwest Side ‘barricade’ incident, SAPD says ▶ 1:14 Victim safe in Northwest Side ‘barricade’ incident, SAPD says 'Crazy out here': Neighbor calls for increased enforcement after racing crash ▶ 1:41 'Crazy out here': Neighbor calls for increased enforcement after racing crash Family calls for change after loved one fatally struck by suspected drunk driver in South Side crash ▶ 0:59 Family calls for change after loved one fatally struck by suspected drunk driver in South Side crash Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers ▶ 0:32 Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers Jada Pickett tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:56 Jada Pickett tries Guess that Pie with David Elder SAPD arrests teen accused of crashing stolen Camaro, killing 5 people on I-35 ▶ 1:02 SAPD arrests teen accused of crashing stolen Camaro, killing 5 people on I-35 Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs ▶ 1:21 Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs Dead fish, ducks at Northeast Side lake draw swarms of vultures ▶ 2:04 Dead fish, ducks at Northeast Side lake draw swarms of vultures ‘The light that will never be dimmed’: Family remembers Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken' ▶ 1:07 ‘The light that will never be dimmed’: Family remembers Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken' San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward ▶ 1:09 Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward Dillon Collier tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:54 Dillon Collier tries Guess that Pie with David Elder CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive ▶ 0:50 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update ▶ 3:03 Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods ▶ 0:57 Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris ▶ 3:07 Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays ▶ 1:26 Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder ▶ 0:41 Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:38 Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder Previous photo Next photo