Local News

Search underway for missing teen with disabilities last seen on Northeast Side, DPS says

Delmer Guerra-Robinson was last seen Tuesday night in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Missing teen Delmer Guerra-Robinson. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an endangered missing person alert for a teenager last seen on the Northeast Side.

Delmer Guerra-Robinson, 13, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway.

Guerra-Robinson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He also has brown eyes and brown hair.

DPS said that Guerra-Robinson has intellectual disabilities.

He was last noticed wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Crocs, the department said.

If you have information on Guerra-Robinson’s whereabouts, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7600 or 911.

