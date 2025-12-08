Cibolo PD searching for missing 73-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

Clarence Alberts was last spotted wearing a Christmas sweatshirt with a teddy bear on the front and sweatpants around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Minerals Way in Cibolo.

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment who was last seen on Sunday evening.

Clarence Alberts was last spotted wearing a Christmas sweatshirt with a teddy bear on the front and sweatpants around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Minerals Way in Cibolo.

Recommended Videos

He has white hair and brown eyes, weighs 295 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Alberts may be in a silver 2015 Ram 2500 with Texas license plate HVX6421.

Police believe Alberts’ disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about this Silver Alert case is asked to call the Cibolo police at 210-659-1999.