Skip to main content
Clear icon
60º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Alamo Rangers relieved of duties, security operations transferred to state troopers
Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says
Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say
Man who died by suicide at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital confirmed as Marine Corps veteran
San Antonio police identify suspect arrested in connection with deadly North Side shooting
Paying to park at the mall? New option at La Cantera sparks debate

Local News

Cibolo PD searching for missing 73-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

Police believe Clarence Alberts’ disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Clarence Alberts was last spotted wearing a Christmas sweatshirt with a teddy bear on the front and sweatpants around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Minerals Way in Cibolo. (KSAT 12 News)

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment who was last seen on Sunday evening.

Clarence Alberts was last spotted wearing a Christmas sweatshirt with a teddy bear on the front and sweatpants around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Minerals Way in Cibolo.

Recommended Videos

He has white hair and brown eyes, weighs 295 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Alberts may be in a silver 2015 Ram 2500 with Texas license plate HVX6421.

Police believe Alberts’ disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about this Silver Alert case is asked to call the Cibolo police at 210-659-1999.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos