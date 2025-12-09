Certain fireworks banned in parts of Bexar County for New Year’s Eve

Skip to main content
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved an order to prohibit the sale and use of certain fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations in unincorporated Bexar County.

Fireworks described as “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins” are prohibited, according to the court.

The order will go into effect before Dec. 15 to comply with state law. Violations of this order will be considered a class C misdemeanor with fines reaching $500.

It is urged that residents purchase their fireworks from licensed retailers to comply with the order.

The Bexar County Public Information Office recommended that a designated douser, who would be in charge of properly disposing firework residuals, be present during firework use.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that extreme drought conditions remain in the county, and improper firework use and disposal could result in fire.

The County’s Firework Safety Hotline will be activated from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. Residents can report illegal or unsafe fireworks at 210-335-FIRE (3437).

For more information on firework rules and the “Designate a Douser” program, please visit the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office’s website here.

