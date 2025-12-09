Man sentenced to 47 years in prison after setting woman on fire, pouring scalding water on her

Kamron Kearney, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Monday after he set a woman with disabilities on fire and also poured scalding water on her in 2023.

Kamron Kearney, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury and injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury, Bexar County jail records show.

Kearney poured pitchers of scalding hot water on the woman as she was taking a shower.

The water caused severe burns to the woman’s back, neck and legs.

Kearney was “angry with the victim for urinating on herself and said she needed to be punished,” his arrest affidavit said.

Kearney later forced the woman to stand in a corner until her legs were swollen and then poured rubbing alcohol on her and set her on fire with a match.

The woman suffered burns to her arms, and the fire was put out when she fell to the floor. Kearney then poured more rubbing alcohol on her legs and again set her on fire.

