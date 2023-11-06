Man poured pitchers full of scalding hot water over woman and set her on fire twice, police say

Kamron Kearney, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he poured scalding hot water on a woman with a disability and then set her on fire twice.

Kamron Kearney, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that San Antonio police were called to a home on Oct. 27 for a report of an injured person.

There, they spoke with a 36-year-old woman with autism who suffered severe burns on her body.

She said about two days earlier, she was in the shower getting bathed by another person when Kearney poured pitchers full of scalding hot water over the top of the shower stall, causing severe burns on her neck and back, the affidavit states.

Kearney was allegedly “angry with the victim for urinating on herself and said she needed to be punished.”

The affidavit states Kearney later forced her to stand in a corner until her legs were swollen and then poured rubbing alcohol on her and set her on fire with a match.

She suffered burns to her arms and the fire was put out when she fell to the floor. Investigators said Kearney poured more rubbing alcohol on her legs and again set her on fire.

The warrant for his arrest was signed on Friday and he was taken into custody on Saturday. His bond is set at $250,000, records show.

A pre-hearing is set for Dec. 12.

The affidavit adds that Kearney and the victim had lived together for about a year.

