Deputies searching for woman accused of abandoning injured child at hospital

Amanda Mann, 31, was wearing a purple t-shirt and green pants when she disappeared.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a woman accused of admitting her child to the hospital with serious injuries and not returning.

Amanda Mann, 31, is a person of interest in the case, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Sunday afternoon.

She was wearing a purple t-shirt and green pants at the time of her disappearance.

Deputies said they believe Mann could be traveling on-foot in the Medical Center area.

Anyone with more information on Mann’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.