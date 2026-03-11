KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses Dilley detention facility, César Chávez March cancelation

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday evening to discuss topics ranging from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility to the cancelation of the annual César E. Chávez March for Justice.

A McAllen family was released from ICE custody on Monday after they were detained in Dilley and separated, according to U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

Jones praised the congressman’s efforts during her KSAT interview.

“First of all, my thanks to (U.S.) Representative (Joaquin) Castro for his leadership — continued leadership — on this issue," Jones said. “I think we all know the current congressman there (Rep. Tony Gonzales) is a little preoccupied, let’s just say.”

Jones also highlighted the “stories” that the congressional delegation told after visiting Dilley earlier this week.

“You’ve got to call a spade a spade. Those stories, in my mind, amount to child abuse,” Jones said. “When you talk about the fact that a young kid has a bloated stomach because they haven’t had a bowel movement in eight days (or) when you talk about young kids that have been in that facility that have not had a quality educational experience in months (or) when you talk about pregnant women that are malnourished, that is all unacceptable.”

