1 hospitalized for smoke inhalation after North Side apartment fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 10100 block of Sahara Drive, which is located near San Pedro Avenue.

The department said the flames damaged at least four occupied apartment units.

The flames started on the apartment’s second floor and spread to the attic.

Fire officials said the second floor was severely damaged, and other floors were affected as well.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish some hot spots, the department said. The main sections of the fire have been put out.

It’s unclear how many residents have been displaced at the moment. Several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, SAFD said.

The cause remains under investigation.

Read also: