1 hospitalized for smoke inhalation after North Side apartment fire, SAFD says Fire broke out early Friday in the 10100 block of Sahara Drive SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 10100 block of Sahara Drive, which is located near San Pedro Avenue.
The department said the flames damaged at least four occupied apartment units.
The flames started on the apartment’s second floor and spread to the attic.
Fire officials said the second floor was severely damaged, and other floors were affected as well.
Firefighters are currently working to extinguish some hot spots, the department said. The main sections of the fire have been put out.
It’s unclear how many residents have been displaced at the moment. Several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, SAFD said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Madalynn Lambert
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Spencer Heath
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He's worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
