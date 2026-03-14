Emerald Run 5K, River Parade highlight St. Patrick’s Day festivities downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities draw crowds ahead of March 17 SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio was bustling with St. Patrick’s Day revelers on Saturday.
The River Walk hosted the Bud Light St. Patrick’s River Parade and Emerald Run 5K.
The river parade included dozens of colored floats and barges winding their way through downtown, all as bagpipes and river-dance songs filled the air.
KSAT was also able to catch up with the runner who won first place in the 5K.
“That was a really fun experience,” Cole Zummerman said. “I love the weather - it’s a little warm for my liking - but otherwise it’s been beautiful. The city’s beautiful and there’s so much history here.”
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17.
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About the Author Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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