🍀 Things to do in March: St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Monster Jam, Carlos Santana

Looking for something fun to do this March? The Alamo City offers an exciting lineup of events this month, from St. Patrick’s parades to live music.

But first, don’t forget to spring forward as daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 8!

This month features a variety of events, including the grand opening of SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest inverted family roller coaster, the Barracuda Strike, or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the River Walk!

Later this month, locals can attend several concerts, including performances by Zach Bryan and Carlos Santana.

It’s also time to pinch-proof your wardrobe! Check out all the fun things you can do in San Antonio this month:

March 1-8

BARRACUDA STRIKE: SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest inverted family roller coaster is officially opening to the public on March 7. The Barracuda Strike features a 90-foot lift hill and is expected to reach speeds of up to 44 mph. Click SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest inverted family roller coaster is officially opening to the public on March 7. The Barracuda Strike features a 90-foot lift hill and is expected to reach speeds of up to 44 mph. Click here for more details.

DREAMGIRLS: The iconic musical is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. The musical features iconic songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.” For more information on the show and tickets, click The iconic musical is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. The musical features iconic songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.” For more information on the show and tickets, click here

MOONCHILD: The band is scheduled to perform their “WAVES Tour” with special guest Brittney Carter at 8 p.m. on March 7 at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. For tickets, click The band is scheduled to perform their “WAVES Tour” with special guest Brittney Carter at 8 p.m. on March 7 at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. For tickets, click here

PATTI LABELLE: The singer will perform her “80/65 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 at Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be found The singer will perform her “80/65 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 at Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be found here

SAN ANTONIO HOLISTIC FAIR: The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7 and March 8 on the first floor of the Wonderland of the Americas. The San Antonio Holistic Fair will feature psychic or tarot readings, workshops, speakers and more. The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7 and March 8 on the first floor of the Wonderland of the Americas. The San Antonio Holistic Fair will feature psychic or tarot readings, workshops, speakers and more. The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found here

TIME TO PADDY 5K/10K: The Time to Paddy races are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on March 7 at MLK Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Drive. For more information and to view maps of the races, click The Time to Paddy races are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on March 7 at MLK Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Drive. For more information and to view maps of the races, click here

March 9-15

EMERALD RUN 5K: The second-annual event will take place on March 14. The 5K run starts at 2 p.m. at 100 Jones Ave., followed by a family walk at 3:30 p.m. To register for the event, click The second-annual event will take place on March 14. The 5K run starts at 2 p.m. at 100 Jones Ave., followed by a family walk at 3:30 p.m. To register for the event, click here

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee’s Farmers & Artisans Market returns in March. The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7. Click The Mission Marquee’s Farmers & Artisans Market returns in March. The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7. Click here for more details.

H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ The Birds " at 7 p.m. on March 13 at Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

PANCHO BARRAZA: You can catch the singer perform his “Simplemente Pancho Barraza Tour” at 8 p.m. on March 13 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets for the show can be found You can catch the singer perform his “Simplemente Pancho Barraza Tour” at 8 p.m. on March 13 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets for the show can be found here

ROCKFIT: The Rock at La Cantera is hosting RockFit featuring IHeart X Trufusion from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14. For more information on the free community event, click The Rock at La Cantera is hosting RockFit featuring IHeart X Trufusion from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14. For more information on the free community event, click here

BUD LIGHT ST. PATRICK’S RIVER PARADES & CELEBRATIONS: This year’s celebration is scheduled to take place from March 14 to March 15. Visitors on the San Antonio River Walk will have a chance to view the river dyed green during the two-day event. There will also be a festival and two parades throughout the weekend. For more information, click This year’s celebration is scheduled to take place from March 14 to March 15. Visitors on the San Antonio River Walk will have a chance to view the river dyed green during the two-day event. There will also be a festival and two parades throughout the weekend. For more information, click here

TEJANO MUSIC AWARDS: More than 100,000 fans from across the country are expected to attend the free event, with live Tejano music from March 12 to March 15. The four-day event will take place at Hemisfair on three stages in downtown San Antonio. To view a list of featured artists, click More than 100,000 fans from across the country are expected to attend the free event, with live Tejano music from March 12 to March 15. The four-day event will take place at Hemisfair on three stages in downtown San Antonio. To view a list of featured artists, click here

March 16-22

BAD OMENS: The rock band will perform their “Do You Feel Love North American Tour 2026″ at 7 p.m. on March 20. Tickets for the show can be found The rock band will perform their “Do You Feel Love North American Tour 2026″ at 7 p.m. on March 20. Tickets for the show can be found here

HUMBE: The singer will perform his “Dueño del Cielo” tour at 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found The singer will perform his “Dueño del Cielo” tour at 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here

RHYTHM & BEATS: The Rock at La Cantera will host The Rock at La Cantera will host Rhythm & Beats at 7 p.m. on March 21. The free event kicks off a monthly celebration that fuses rhythm and soul.

WICKED DOUBLE FLIX: On March 22, the Rock at La Cantera will host free movie screenings of “Wicked” and “Wicked For Good” starting at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and activities will begin at that time. More details can be found On March 22, the Rock at La Cantera will host free movie screenings of “Wicked” and “Wicked For Good” starting at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and activities will begin at that time. More details can be found here

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW: The Frost Bank Center will host WWE Monday Night Raw starting at 6 p.m. on March 16. Tickets can be found The Frost Bank Center will host WWE Monday Night Raw starting at 6 p.m. on March 16. Tickets can be found here

ZACH BRYAN: The singer will perform his “Heaven on Tour” at 7 p.m. on March 21 at the Alamodome. Tickets are available The singer will perform his “Heaven on Tour” at 7 p.m. on March 21 at the Alamodome. Tickets are available here

March 23-31

BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from March 26 through April 5 at Retama Park in Selma, Texas. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. The festival will take place from March 26 through April 5 at Retama Park in Selma, Texas. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Click here for more details.

CARLOS SANTANA: The ten-time Grammy Award-winner will perform his “Oneness Tour 2026″ tour at 7:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Majestic Theatre. Santana is returning to San Antonio after The ten-time Grammy Award-winner will perform his “Oneness Tour 2026″ tour at 7:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Majestic Theatre. Santana is returning to San Antonio after health concerns postponed his show at the Majestic Theatre last year. For more information on tickets, click here

EGG-STRAVAGANZA: The Rock at La Cantera will transform the Frost Plaza into a spring playground for an egg hunt for kids 10 an under on March 29. The free event is scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m. To reserve a spot for the free experience, click The Rock at La Cantera will transform the Frost Plaza into a spring playground for an egg hunt for kids 10 an under on March 29. The free event is scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m. To reserve a spot for the free experience, click here

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event featuring The Grux at 6 p.m. March 27. More details can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event featuring The Grux at 6 p.m. March 27. More details can be found here

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: On March 26, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of On March 26, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day

LOS ANGELES AZULES: The band will bring their “Cumbia Sin Fronteras US Tour” to the Freeman Coliseum and is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on March 27. Tickets can be found The band will bring their “Cumbia Sin Fronteras US Tour” to the Freeman Coliseum and is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on March 27. Tickets can be found here

MONSTER JAM: The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio after being postponed from its January date. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio after being postponed from its January date. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click here

NATE BARGATZE: The Grammy Award-winning comedian will perform his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” at 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for his show can be found The Grammy Award-winning comedian will perform his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” at 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for his show can be found here

ONCE UPON A TAIL: The kid-friendly gala is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Zoo. The event gives children the opportunity to help the zoo secure “a future for wildlife.” Table reservations start at $2,000. To reserve a table, click The kid-friendly gala is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Zoo. The event gives children the opportunity to help the zoo secure “a future for wildlife.” Table reservations start at $2,000. To reserve a table, click here

RICARDO ARJONA: The singer will perform his “Lo Que El Seco No Dijo” tour at 8 p.m. on March 25 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The singer will perform his “Lo Que El Seco No Dijo” tour at 8 p.m. on March 25 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

Recurring events:

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout March at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout March at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click here

SPRING BREAK AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The zoo will have extended hours from March 6-22 as part of spring break. Click The zoo will have extended hours from March 6-22 as part of spring break. Click here for more details.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

