North Texas to see new 4,000-acre state park open, first in more than 24 years

STRAWN, Texas – The long-awaited Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will open for visitors in North Texas on March 1, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD).

At 4,871 acres, Palo Pinto is the first state park to open in North Texas in more than 24 years, according to a news release from Governor Greg Abbott’s Office announcing the park’s soft opening.

Recommended Videos

“The opening of the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park marks an exciting new landscape for Texans to explore,” Abbott said. “With the addition of this state park, generations of Texans will be able to enjoy over 4,000 acres of natural landscape for years to come.”

The park is located between Abilene and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, near the town of Strawn, Texas. From downtown San Antonio, the park is about a four-hour drive.

While Palo Pinto’s March 1 is considered a soft opening, visitors can expect a grand opening later this spring, according to a TPWD news release.

Though the park will open for day and overnight use, with high visitation expected through Spring Break, those planning to visit are strongly encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance. Passes can be reserved through the TPWD website.

“We are still putting the finishing touches on this new park, so visitors are advised to use caution and follow park guidance,” the TPWD release said. “A grand opening event officially opening the park is being planned for later this spring.”

TPWD began piecing together the land for Palo Pinto in 2008, with help from The Nature Conservancy, before purchasing it in 2011.

The upcoming Palo Pinto Mountains State Park (Chase Fountain, TPWD ©2014)

Construction delays pushed back the park’s initial 2023 opening, and subsequent funding from the Texas Legislature and a TPWD foundation helped complete those projects.

Palo Pinto will have more than 16 miles of trails for families and more experienced hikers, runners and bicyclists. The park is also the seasonal home to migratory birds, such as the golden-cheeked warbler, which visits during summer months, according to TPWD.

Nearby Tucker Lake will provide anglers with 90 acres of fishing space. Visitors can fish, boat and swim at the lake, but motorboats are not permitted.

For more information about the park, click here.

At least seven other state parks are expected to open in Texas between now and 2034, according to Abbott’s release.

Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area - estimated 2026

Post Oak Ridge State Park – estimated 2029

Bear Creek State Park – estimated 2029

Honey Creek State Natural Area - estimated 2029

Powderhorn State Parks and Wildlife Management Area - estimated 2029

Chinati Mountains State Natural Area – estimated 2032

Davis Hill State Park – estimated 2034

Read more: