Get a backstage look at San Pedro Playhouse’s production of ‘Dreamgirls’

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for some toe-tapping Motown tunes with the San Pedro Playhouse’s latest production.

“Dreamgirls” is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater.

San Pedro Playhouse's production of "Dreamgirls" (KSAT 2026)

The theater describes the Tony Award-winning musical as an “electrifying musical (that) follows the rise of a trio of young Black singers — Effie, Deena, and Lorrell — as they navigate the highs and lows of fame, ambition, and friendship.”

The musical features iconic songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.”

