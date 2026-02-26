New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals

SAN ANTONIO – A new West Side thrift store is giving shoppers a bargain and local animals a lifeline.

Second Chance Thrift Store, located at 8336 Marbach Road, sends all of its proceeds directly to San Antonio Pets Alive!, which works to save animals at risk of being euthanized at area shelters.

“There is really something for everybody. That has always been my goal,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director for San Antonio Pets Alive!. “The big reason for doing this is to save lives, but it’s also fun. People love to come in and look for those deals.”

Citrullo says the nonprofit has already been under added pressure this year.

“We’ve had a very warm winter, a tremendous kitten season,” he said. “When I say tremendous kitten season, I mean the amount of bottle babies, kittens being born … it’s a little early for that, but we’ve already had our first litters come in.”

To help meet that need, the store has been collecting donations for months and is stocked with furniture, home décor and household items. Citrullo said the goal is to appeal to both treasure hunters and families trying to stretch their budgets.

“There are many hidden gems, as we say, within the store,” he said. “People come out, and it’s a lot of fun. And then there are people who are really looking for that value, who need to save and pinch every dollar.”

The store will continue to accept donations and offer pick up for those who need assistance dropping off items.

“Every dollar made in the store, like our sign says, saves a life,” Citrullo said.

Second Chance Thrift Store will have its grand opening Thursday, Feb. 26, at noon. It is expected to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

