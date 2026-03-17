Corpus Christi turns to San Antonio in water crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Tensions ran high at Corpus Christi City Hall as leaders debated potential solutions to the city’s growing water crisis — including a possible partnership with San Antonio’s CPS Energy.

The city of Corpus Christi passing a vote Tuesday to continue to explore that partnership.

The public comment alone stretched past two hours. Some got heated, even prompting police to escort two speakers out. The discussion comes as Corpus Christi faces severe drought conditions, with reservoir levels dropping to historic lows.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from state leaders.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently accused the city of mishandling state support tied to a previous desalination effort, saying local leaders squandered more than $700 million intended to address the problem.

New focus: Barney Davis site

One of the options now back on the table is building a seawater desalination plant at the Barney Davis Power Plant in Flour Bluff.

The gas-fired CPS Energy-owned facility sits along the Laguna Madre and already pulls in seawater for cooling — something city leaders say makes it a strong candidate for desalination.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the city is actively coordinating with the state as it works through solutions.

“We are working very closely with the governor’s office, I am in touch with them weekly to make certain that they know where we are, what is progressing and how we need their help,” Guajardo said.

The Barney Davis site has been considered before, but past efforts stalled over cost, environmental concerns, permitting challenges and timelines.

Now, city leaders say they are hopeful a partnership with CPS Energy could move the project forward — though many details remain unclear.

“What would a partnership look like? Both parties are very much in agreement that one can be created as a project such as this, like Barney Davis, can move forward,” Guajardo said.

Community divided

Residents who spoke during public comment were split on the proposal.

“I am not against desal. We are for it, we want to see it happen,” one speaker said.

Others raised concerns about environmental impacts on the bay and surrounding communities.

“The desal plant will negatively impact the bay. You all have said that you don’t want that. That you want to protect the bay and the communities that rely on it,” another speaker said.

CPS Energy said in a statement it is open to discussions, saying in part, “We welcome the opportunity to engage with local leaders and remain committed to working together in a productive manner.”

Still, major questions remain, including cost, ownership of the property, construction timelines and whether any of the treated water could eventually benefit San Antonio.

As the city weighs its next steps, leaders are balancing urgency with uncertainty as pressure builds to find both short- and long-term solutions to a worsening water shortage.

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