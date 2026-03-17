Lil Wayne adds San Antonio performance with expansion of ‘Tha Carter’ anniversary tour

FILE - In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most influential hip-hop artists of the 21st century, Lil Wayne, is coming to San Antonio for a fall performance at the Frost Bank Center.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, Live Nation and and Frost Bank Center news releases announced on Tuesday.

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The stop in the Alamo City is part of an extension of the 20th anniversary celebration tour in celebration of Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter” album series, the release said.

“‘Tha Carter’ albums have delivered era-defining hits, multi-platinum milestones, and record-breaking chart achievements,” according to the Live Nation news release.

The New Orleans native is a five-time Grammy Award winner. Three of those awards came from “Tha Carter III,” which is widely known as one of Lil Wayne’s most successful albums.

Over 25 years into his career, Lil Wayne remains active in hip-hop with the release of new music and features.

“More than 20 years after launching Tha Carter, Lil Wayne remains a dominant cultural force from shaping the careers of generational superstars through Young Money Entertainment to influencing an entire wave of artists with his distinctive style, voice, and work ethic,” Live Nation said.

Aside from San Antonio, Live Nation also announced a tour stop at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth (Aug. 27) with special guest 2 Chainz. In addition to 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne will also welcome California-based rapper The Game to select shows on the tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday followed by artist presale at noon.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster and the Frost Bank Center’s website.

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