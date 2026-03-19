Smoke continues to billow from scene of southwest Bexar County mulch fire

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Officials are continuing to monitor a southwest Bexar County mulch fire scene that has since smoldered, the San Antonio Fire Department said on Thursday.

Crews originally responded to the fire at Second Nature Brush, a private company, around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Nelson Road.

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At the time, the department said it was closely monitoring a grass fire and actively working to put it out.

However, in an updated statement, an SAFD spokesperson said the fire involved “a wind-driven mulch fire” that holds heat within the organic material.

Crews were able to contain and “largely” extinguish the flames, which prevented them from spreading to any other nearby properties.

SAFD said it later switched to a “Fire Watch,” which involves the rotation of crews to monitor the scene.

Crews cleared the scene after the fire was contained, and there was no risk of flames spreading, according to the statement.

“While light smoke continues intermittently, conditions were evaluated and did not indicate a hazardous condition to nearby schools or the surrounding areas,” the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire prevention crew responded to the scene and “confirmed residual smoldering.”

There is no active fire, and there is no threat to nearby schools or businesses, according to the department.

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