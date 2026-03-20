Man struck by vehicle, killed while crossing Loop 410 on West Side; Northbound lanes closed
Pedestrian died at the scene
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Loop 410 on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Loop 410 between Marbach Road and Highway 90.
Police said the driver of the vehicle pulled over to help the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver is not facing any charges.
The northbound lanes are closed as of 4:20 a.m. as police investigate, according to Transguide.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
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Click the links below for current road closures.
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About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.