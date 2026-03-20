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Man struck by vehicle, killed while crossing Loop 410 on West Side; Northbound lanes closed

Pedestrian died at the scene

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

A man was hit and killed by a sedan while running across Loop 410 on the West Side on Friday, March 20, 2026, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Loop 410 on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Loop 410 between Marbach Road and Highway 90.

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Police said the driver of the vehicle pulled over to help the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not facing any charges.

The northbound lanes are closed as of 4:20 a.m. as police investigate, according to Transguide.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

An incident has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 410 near Marbach Road on Friday, March 20, 2026. (TxDOT)

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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