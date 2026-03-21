Where to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s ‘Dangerous Lessons’ special

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Investigates dug into a growing problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators.

“Dangerous Lessons,” a new investigative special, will premiere at 9 p.m. Monday on KSAT 12 and KSAT+.

Recommended Videos

As a result, Monday night’s episode of ABC drama “The Rookie” will be broadcast at a different time than usual.

Season 8, Episode 12 of “The Rookie” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

Read more about the special: