Where to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s ‘Dangerous Lessons’ special Set your DVRs: “The Rookie” airs at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday this week KSAT Logo (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Investigates dug into a growing problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators. “Dangerous Lessons,” a new investigative special, will premiere at 9 p.m. Monday on KSAT 12 and KSAT+.
As a result, Monday night’s episode of ABC drama
“The Rookie” will be broadcast at a different time than usual.
Season 8, Episode 12 of “The Rookie” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Click
here to view program listings on KSAT. Read more about the special:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash ▶ 0:52 Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? ▶ 1:40 Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods ▶ 1:59 Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up ▶ 1:06 Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up SA airport reports short TSA wait ▶ 1:22 SA airport reports short TSA wait Summer Savings Ideas in SA ▶ 1:45 Summer Savings Ideas in SA Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? ▶ 0:29 Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road ▶ 1:00 Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road Man dies by suicide in police custody ▶ 0:35 Man dies by suicide in police custody Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown ▶ 1:05 Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations ▶ 1:02 San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash ▶ 1:32 SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled ▶ 2:10 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 ▶ 1:02 Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. ▶ 1:07 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS ▶ 0:48 CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar ▶ 1:35 Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta ▶ 2:32 Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. ▶ 0:16 Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 ▶ 0:55 Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado ▶ 0:38 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues ▶ 0:39 DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins ▶ 0:41 Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes Previous photo Next photo