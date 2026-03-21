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Local News

Where to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s ‘Dangerous Lessons’ special

Set your DVRs: “The Rookie” airs at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday this week

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

KSAT Logo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOKSAT Investigates dug into a growing problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators.

“Dangerous Lessons,” a new investigative special, will premiere at 9 p.m. Monday on KSAT 12 and KSAT+.

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As a result, Monday night’s episode of ABC drama “The Rookie” will be broadcast at a different time than usual.

Season 8, Episode 12 of “The Rookie” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

Read more about the special:

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