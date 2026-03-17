‘Dangerous Lessons’: Inside KSAT’s investigation into students accused of hurting educators

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Investigates’ newest special, “Dangerous Lessons,” digs into a growing problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators.

The special focuses on the story of Alfred Jimenez, a Northside Independent School District instructional aide who was known to students and staff as “Mr. Fred.”

Investigators say Jimenez died in 2024 after a student with intellectual disabilities pushed him, causing a fatal head injury.

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Jimenez’s death sparked questions from his widow, colleagues and other educators about how the incident happened and calls to change how schools protect staff.

Produced by KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra and photojournalist Eddie Latigo, the special follows nearly two years of reporting on educator injuries and classroom safety.

“Dangerous Lessons” features interviews with teachers and school staff members who say they’ve been punched, bitten, scratched or seriously injured while trying to do their jobs.

>> Have you faced violence in the classroom? KSAT Investigates wants to hear your story

KSAT Investigates reviewed years worth of records and data, which reveals how widespread the issue is across Bexar County.

The reporting found nearly 8,000 injury reports filed by educators in San Antonio school districts over the past three school years — an average of about 15 reported injuries every school day.

The special also highlights the personal stories behind those numbers, including a longtime special education teacher who plans to retire after she says students hurt her dozens of times this school year.

Beyond the physical injuries, the investigation also explores how classroom violence can affect other students who witness the incidents and disrupt the learning environment.

The special includes conversations with teachers, union leaders and district officials about the broader impact, which includes staffing challenges, teacher shortages and the need for more training and support.

“Dangerous Lessons” also looks at other parts of the United States already working to address educator safety, Texas lawmakers being pressed about potential policy changes that could be made and how a federal grant is aiming to make a difference.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH:

KSAT 12 : Monday, March 23, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KSAT+: Monday, March 23, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.