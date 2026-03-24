WATCH: ‘Dangerous Lessons,’ a KSAT Investigates special SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This article is part of KSAT Investigates’ special, “Dangerous Lessons,” which digs into a problem unfolding in classrooms: students hurting educators.
KSAT Investigates’ newest special,
“Dangerous Lessons,” digs into a problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators. >> Click here to view our interactive project
The special focuses on the story of
Alfred Jimenez, a Northside Independent School District instructional aide who was known to students and staff as “Mr. Fred.” KSAT Investigates
Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox.
Investigators said
Jimenez died in 2024 after a student with intellectual disabilities pushed him and caused a fatal head injury.
Jimenez’s death sparked questions from his widow, colleagues and other educators about how the incident happened and
called for changes to how schools protect their staff. Watch the full special in the video player above.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
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