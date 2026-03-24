WATCH: ‘Dangerous Lessons,’ a KSAT Investigates special

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This article is part of KSAT Investigates’ special, “Dangerous Lessons,” which digs into a problem unfolding in classrooms: students hurting educators.

KSAT Investigates’ newest special, “Dangerous Lessons,” digs into a problem unfolding inside classrooms: students hurting educators.

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The special focuses on the story of Alfred Jimenez, a Northside Independent School District instructional aide who was known to students and staff as “Mr. Fred.”

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Investigators said Jimenez died in 2024 after a student with intellectual disabilities pushed him and caused a fatal head injury.

Jimenez’s death sparked questions from his widow, colleagues and other educators about how the incident happened and called for changes to how schools protect their staff.

Watch the full special in the video player above.