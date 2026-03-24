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Local News

Man convicted of stabbing his 81-year-old partner to death receives 40-year prison sentence

Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, 27, confessed to the murder in February 2025

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who confessed to murdering his partner more than one year ago was sentenced to 40 years in prison last week.

Judge Kristina Escalona, who presides over Bexar County’s 186th Criminal District Court, handed the 40-year prison sentence to Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, 27, on Friday.

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According to a San Antonio police report from Feb. 1, 2025, Cabrera was detained after officers responded to a home at approximately 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Felisa Street.

Officers said Cabrera called 911 and told the dispatcher he stabbed and killed his 81-year-old partner, Donald Atha Weynandt. Weynandt, whose throat was slashed with a knife, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One day later, a Bexar County Adult Detention Center source told KSAT Investigates that Cabrera, who was 26 at the time of the stabbing, had a detainer placed on him by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In addition to murder, Cabrera was also charged with illegal entry from a foreign nation.

Current Bexar County court records for Cabrera only show the 2025 murder charge. The illegal entry from a foreign nation charge is no longer on his online record.

While investigators were not able to determine a motive for Weynandt’s death, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Cabrera was “stressed” about bringing his 4-year-old son from Colombia to the United States.

“Mr. Weynandt deserved to live out his life in safety and dignity,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “Our office remains committed to holding those who commit acts of violence fully accountable.”

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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