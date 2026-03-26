San Antonio car shop owners receive first look at new emissions test process ahead of November start

SAN ANTONIO – An estimated 2 million vehicle owners in Bexar County could face new costs starting this November.

November is when a new state law will require some vehicles to pass an emissions test as part of the inspection process.

On Thursday, several San Antonio shop owners received a look at how the emissions testing process works. The process is new to Bexar County as it has never been required here before.

Charissa Barnes opened her shop to show car owners how the system works and what they should expect once the testing starts.

After a KSAT story earlier in the week, many viewers reached out with concerns about what the testing could mean for their vehicles and wallets.

“Bexar County has violated the Clean Air Act. We don’t have clean and healthy air,” she said. “It is our responsibility as a community to clean up our air, and part of that is emissions testing.”

Barnes says emissions tests start in November, but she wants drivers to hear about it now so they aren’t surprised.

If a vehicle fails the test once the program is officially implemented, the owner will have about 15 days to get the vehicle repaired and retested. If it still doesn’t pass, some drivers may qualify for waivers, depending on the situation.

Deborah Bell stopped by Barnes’ shop for a prescreening inspection. She is worried that her vehicle will fail.

“My vehicle is a 2014 Explorer. If I have to have maintenance done in order to pass the emissions test — smog test — then I have to go and find a mechanic to take care of the requirements," she said.

Her car failed the test, but she has several months to take care of the problem before the testing becomes law.

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