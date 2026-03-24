New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Charissa Barnes had to find a way to pivot her business dedicated to state safety inspections when that requirement went away in 2025.

She’s invested in a new computer system and training to provide the new state-required emissions test.

The new test should take less than nine minutes and will be done by certified technicians. The technicians connect the computer to the Department of Motor Vehicles system and send the pass or fail straight to the state.

“It’s not just simply a visual inspection like safety inspections used to be,” Barnes said. “It is a mechanical and electronic device hooking up to the vehicle. And you can’t cheat that part.”

The inspection, which costs $26, will be required for gasoline vehicles between two and 24 years old. Diesel or electric vehicles will be exempt. Vehicles must pass the inspection to register with the state.

Barnes anticipates that some vehicle owners with older, not well-maintained vehicles might have trouble passing and have to pay to repair their cars. Her business is offering pre-screenings.

“Come on in. We can do the test right now,” she said. “Let’s find out if your vehicle will pass or fail,” she said.

The phone number for Barnes’ business is 210-698-1000.

The new law takes effect in November 2026.

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