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Local News

Benson Boone to perform at Frost Bank Center in August as part of his ‘Wanted Man Tour’

General tickets go on sale on Friday, April 3

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Benson Boone performs "Beautiful Things" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello, Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Benson Boone is bringing his “Wanted Man Tour” to San Antonio this summer, according to a news release.

The singer is scheduled to perform at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, Aug. 20.

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The tour follows as Boone wrapped up his sold-out global “American Heart Tour,” the release states. He recently received his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

General tickets on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3. According to the release, fans can sign up here for first access to tickets through the artist presale.

For more information on the tour, click here.

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