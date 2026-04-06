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Local News

Floresville 11-year-old boy advances to finals of Texas accordion competition

Parents spotted Marco Martinez’s rhythm early, now he’s among the state’s top in his age group

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

FLORESVILLE, Texas – An 11-year-old musician from Floresville is a finalist in the Texas Folklife Big Squeeze accordion competition, earning recognition as one of the top young players in the state.

Marco Martinez — who plays Norteño, Tejano and Conjunto music — said he performs several instruments, including accordion, bass, bajo quinto, drums and guitar.

His father said Marco’s talent showed up early — first on the drums. He recalled noticing his son could keep a steady beat as a toddler, and said Marco was about 18 months old at the time.

After learning multiple instruments, Marco began focusing on the accordion about two years ago, setting his sights on mastering it next.

With his parents’ support, Marco applied to the Big Squeeze competition.

He advanced to the semifinals and competed a little more than a week ago, and was selected as one of the top two players in his age group to move on to the finals in May.

Marco said he is already practicing, working to balance technical skill with musicality.

“It’s what separates the good from the great,” Marco said.

Beyond the competition, Marco said he hopes to continue his musical journey and keep the genre alive, calling it part of his heritage that he wants to pass on to future generations.

Marco also said he dreams of starting his own band one day and sharing the stage with his favorite group, Intocable.

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