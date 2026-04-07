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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Utility worker strikes main gas line in southwest Bexar County; repairs underway, BCSO says

Gas line was struck Monday afternoon in the 8500 block of New Sulphur Springs Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

A file image of a Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A utility worker struck a main gas line while working in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the gas line was struck Monday afternoon in the 8500 block of New Sulphur Springs Road.

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BCSO is assisting with traffic control and expects crews to take “all evening” to do the repair. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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