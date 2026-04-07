Utility worker strikes main gas line in southwest Bexar County; repairs underway, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A utility worker struck a main gas line while working in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the gas line was struck Monday afternoon in the 8500 block of New Sulphur Springs Road.

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BCSO is assisting with traffic control and expects crews to take “all evening” to do the repair. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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