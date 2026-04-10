Roosevelt Avenue traffic improvements bring hope to South Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side neighborhood is one step closer to a traffic solution.

Construction has started for a traffic light on Roosevelt Avenue near Socorro Street. This is just one part of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project aimed at improving pedestrian safety between Loop 410 and Sava Street.

KSAT has reported on concerns of speeding and pedestrian safety for years along Roosevelt Avenue.

Olga Martinez, the president of the Villa Coronado Neighborhood Association, said she’s relieved to see new construction in her community.

“I’m just happy that this is going,” she said. “I just want it to move along a little faster.”

Here’s what else a spokesperson for TxDOT told KSAT about this project:

Flashing beacons will be added on Roosevelt Avenue at Santa Rita Street, San Casimiro Street and East Estancia Street.

Project improvements will include medians, sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian upgrades.

Full project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.

This stretch falls in District 3. In an emailed statement, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said over time, she thinks these improvements will allow for more development in the area.

“I believe this project will help reduce pedestrian accidents,” she said. “Over time, it will also build a new community routine, support additional development and create economic opportunities for residents, including restaurants and small businesses.”

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