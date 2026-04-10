Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months
‘Unusual number of vultures’ circled body found on South Side, SAPD says
Bexar County warns of scammers posing as county officials who charge assistance program fees
Fiesta’s biggest event no longer free; city council approves $5 gate fee for Fiesta de los Reyes
New Braunfels man sentenced to 32 years in prison for continuous child sexual abuse
An Army veteran is charged with sharing classified details of an elite commando unit
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office releases former Steven HS football player’s cause of death
Texas cannabis businesses sue state to block smokeable hemp ban
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to stock San Antonio lakes with catfish

Local News

Roosevelt Avenue traffic improvements bring hope to South Side neighborhood

TxDOT said improvements on one stretch of this street will be completed by the end of 2026

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side neighborhood is one step closer to a traffic solution.

Construction has started for a traffic light on Roosevelt Avenue near Socorro Street. This is just one part of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project aimed at improving pedestrian safety between Loop 410 and Sava Street.

KSAT has reported on concerns of speeding and pedestrian safety for years along Roosevelt Avenue.

Olga Martinez, the president of the Villa Coronado Neighborhood Association, said she’s relieved to see new construction in her community.

“I’m just happy that this is going,” she said. “I just want it to move along a little faster.”

Here’s what else a spokesperson for TxDOT told KSAT about this project:

  • Flashing beacons will be added on Roosevelt Avenue at Santa Rita Street, San Casimiro Street and East Estancia Street.
  • Project improvements will include medians, sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian upgrades.
  • Full project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.

This stretch falls in District 3. In an emailed statement, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said over time, she thinks these improvements will allow for more development in the area.

“I believe this project will help reduce pedestrian accidents,” she said. “Over time, it will also build a new community routine, support additional development and create economic opportunities for residents, including restaurants and small businesses.”

Previous coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...