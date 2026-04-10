SAPOA President Danny Diaz retiring after 30 years of service, union says Diaz is set to retire May 31 San Antonio Police Officers Association logo (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – After 30 years of service, San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) President Danny Diaz announced his retirement from the San Antonio Police Department.
Diaz has served as president of the police union since 2021, SAPOA said in a news release Thursday.
He is set to retire May 31.
“Serving as president of the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Diaz said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, standing united for members, advocating for their rights and working together to strengthen our role in the community.”
SAPOA said Vice President Johnny Perez will assume the role of president in accordance with the association’s bylaws. An election will be held May 11 to fill the vice president role.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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