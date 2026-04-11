2 suffer life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash near downtown, SAPD says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after a crash near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street.

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Police said a 31-year-old man was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, traveling northbound on Broadway.

A Kia Soul traveling southbound attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle was allegedly speeding.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The motorcycle crashed with the Kia, leaving both the man and his passenger — a 30-year-old woman — with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Kia remained on scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

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