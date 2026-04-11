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Local News

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash near downtown, SAPD says

Crash happened Friday night near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after a crash near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street.

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Police said a 31-year-old man was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, traveling northbound on Broadway.

A Kia Soul traveling southbound attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle was allegedly speeding.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Broadway and Casa Blanca Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The motorcycle crashed with the Kia, leaving both the man and his passenger — a 30-year-old woman — with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Kia remained on scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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