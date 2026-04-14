NEISD expands enrollment to any San Antonio-area student for 2026-27 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Any San Antonio-area student can now apply to enroll in the North East Independent School District for next year, according to a news release.

In a district meeting on Monday, the NEISD board of trustees voted in favor of opening its boundaries to allow expanded enrollment.

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Families are encouraged to start the application process on Monday, April 20, the release stated.

The applications will be reviewed based on the student’s prior attendance, academic history, campus capacity and discipline history.

Families have plenty of NEISD campuses to choose from, with over 70 schools and magnet programs.

In June 2025, the Northside Independent School District (NISD) also expanded its enrollment to all families in the San Antonio area.

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