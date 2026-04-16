Small business owner travels from SA to California as official vendor for Karol G pop-up event

SAN ANTONIO – Around her birthday, the woman behind San Antonio boutique Chasing Camila learned that she’d been selected as an official vendor at Karol G’s “Bichota” Flea Market — a pop-up event in California during Coachella.

“I asked him how they found me. They found me on social media, liked my videos and they liked my merchandise,” Melissa Rojas said.

Rojas traveled to the desert festival area and set up alongside dozens of Latino-owned brands, which were part of a celebration tied to Karol G’s historic performance as Coachella’s first Latina headliner.

She said that shoppers were supportive, and some of her followers even traveled two hours to make an appearance.

“I feel seen, and I feel honored for (Karol G) to be in this, in this big moment that’s hers because it’s her time to shine,” Rojas said, in part. “But she’s bringing us alongside all this, because it wasn’t just me, it was other small brands, Latinos."

Rojas plans to return for another pop-up event at Coachella on Sunday. She will continue to appear at Fiesta events in San Antonio.

You can find Rojas’ pop-up schedule on her Instagram account.