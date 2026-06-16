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Portion of Interstate 35 northbound to close for construction, TxDOT says

Northbound I-35 main lanes are scheduled to close Tuesday at 8 p.m., TxDOT says

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

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SAN ANTONIO – A section of northbound Interstate 35 will be closed late Tuesday into early Wednesday due to construction, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Northbound I-35 main lanes near Walzem Road are scheduled to close Tuesday at 8 p.m., TxDOT said in a news release.

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TxDOT encourages northbound drivers on the interstate to follow the detour at the Randolph Boulevard exit.

The main lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to TxDOT.

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