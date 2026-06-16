Portion of Interstate 35 northbound to close for construction, TxDOT says
Northbound I-35 main lanes are scheduled to close Tuesday at 8 p.m., TxDOT says
SAN ANTONIO – A section of northbound Interstate 35 will be closed late Tuesday into early Wednesday due to construction, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Northbound I-35 main lanes near Walzem Road are scheduled to close Tuesday at 8 p.m., TxDOT said in a news release.
TxDOT encourages northbound drivers on the interstate to follow the detour at the Randolph Boulevard exit.
The main lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to TxDOT.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.