Portion of Interstate 35 northbound to close for construction, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – A section of northbound Interstate 35 will be closed late Tuesday into early Wednesday due to construction, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Northbound I-35 main lanes near Walzem Road are scheduled to close Tuesday at 8 p.m., TxDOT said in a news release.

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TxDOT encourages northbound drivers on the interstate to follow the detour at the Randolph Boulevard exit.

The main lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to TxDOT.

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