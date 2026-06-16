WATCH: Multiple vehicles collide in chain-reaction crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – Dashcam video captures the moment several cars collided and crashed on Loop 410 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Northwest Loop 410 near Military Drive, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD described the multi-vehicle crash as a chain reaction as several cars came across stopped and spinning vehicles, leading to more collisions.

The video shows at least seven cars colliding, and a few of them rear-ending a small black car that was in the middle of the highway.

More vehicles are seen attempting to swerve around the damaged cars and debris, the video shows.

SAPD said a 30-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dash cam video captured a driver on the phone with a dispatcher yelling, “People can’t see, it’s really dark out here... I’m scared!”

A few cars were also captured putting on their hazards to alert other drivers to slow down, which is considered an important defensive driving skill, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TXDOT reports most crashes result from speeding, failure to yield, or driving under the influence.

If you see a crash, TXDOT urges drivers to slow down, maintain a safe distance and signal every turn and lane change.

SAPD said the crash is an ongoing investigation. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

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