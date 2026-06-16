Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say The incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday Officers respond to a crash on Guilbeau Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash at around 6:30 a.m. on Guilbeau Road, which is located near Olde Village Drive.
The man attempted to cross the street in front of a vehicle. However, SAPD said the driver did not see the man and hit him.
Officers said the man, who was believed to be experiencing homelessness, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, as the crash appears to have been an accident, police said.
SAPD said there is no designated crosswalk where the man was hit.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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