Arbitrator to weigh whether former SAPD officer should be reinstated after jail suicide

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BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An arbitrator will decide whether a former San Antonio police officer should get his job back after a 19-year-old detainee brought a handgun into the Bexar County jail and died by suicide in 2024.

Former officer Abdiel Munoz was fired after the March 3, 2024, death of Jesus Gonzales, 19. City attorneys argue Munoz failed to conduct a proper search before transporting Gonzales to jail, which allowed to bring a handgun into the facility.

During Tuesday’s arbitration hearing, attorneys for the city said the tragedy could have been avoided and stemmed from Munoz’s actions.

“This tragedy was preventable,” a city attorney said during the proceedings.

For the first time, body camera and jail surveillance footage from the incident was shown publicly.

Video played during the hearing showed Munoz repeatedly asking Gonzales whether he had any weapons on him before transporting him to jail. The footage appears to show Munoz checking Gonzales’ pockets but not conducting a more thorough pat-down search.

San Antonio Police Department Internal Affairs investigator Sgt. Rachel Mendez testified that the search shown in the video raised concerns, particularly because Gonzales had a pending unlawful carry of a firearm charge at the time.

“Normally, you would ask them to spread their feet to perform a search up and down the legs,” Mendez said. “I don’t see that happening.”

According to investigators, Gonzales later produced the handgun during a strip search inside the jail and died by suicide.

Munoz’s attorney argued that the punishment was excessive and inconsistent with discipline imposed in similar cases. The attorney also contended that others had opportunities to discover the weapon after Gonzales arrived at the jail.

Surveillance video shown during the hearing depicted a Bexar County Sheriff’s corporal searching Gonzales again after he entered the jail. The handgun was not found.

Moments later, body camera footage captured the beginning of a strip search. After taking off his pants and shirt, Gonzales retrieved the handgun from his basketball shorts and fired a single shot.

The footage wasn’t able to capture where exactly Gonzales retrieved the gun out.

The arbitrator must now determine whether Munoz violated department policy and whether his termination was justified or if a lesser form of discipline would have been more appropriate.

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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