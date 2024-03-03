78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO holds news conference after in-custody death

Police were called to BCSO Adult Detention Center just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Adult Detention Center, San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a person died in its custody on Sunday afternoon.

The person, who has yet to be identified, died inside the booking area at the BCSO Adult Detention Center on the 200 block of North Comal Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide additional details around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, the department said.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email