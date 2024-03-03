WATCH LIVE: BCSO holds news conference after in-custody death

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a person died in its custody on Sunday afternoon.

The person, who has yet to be identified, died inside the booking area at the BCSO Adult Detention Center on the 200 block of North Comal Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide additional details around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, the department said.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.