SAPD fires officer for failing to pat down teen who shot, killed himself in Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has fired an officer for failing to pat down a teenager who shot and killed himself in the Bexar County Jail earlier this year.

Officer Abdiel Munoz, was handed the indefinite suspension on July 29, after an internal affairs investigation determined he neglected his duty and demonstrated acts of incompetency, city discipline records released Friday show.

Jesus Gonzales, 19, pulled out a gun while being strip-searched by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy on March 3 and shot himself, taking his own life.

SAPD body-worn camera footage obtained by KSAT Investigates in late March showed multiple officers, including Munoz, failed to pat down Gonzales after he was taken into custody on a felony warrant at a restaurant he worked at near Tezel Road and Guilbeau Road.

The incident sparked criticism from BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar, who said earlier this year there is never a circumstance where a gun should make it into jail.

BCSO officials have not said if any deputies have been disciplined for the incident.

Gonzales had gun concealed in his clothing

Munoz’s discipline records provide a more detailed account of what led to the shooting.

After officers were dispatched to a wanted person call, Gonzales was taken into custody and Munoz searched him at the scene, according to records.

Munoz then took Gonzales to jail and after bringing him inside, had the suspect stand against a wall in a small entryway, records show.

A BCSO deputy then removed Gonzales’ handcuffs but placed him in leg restraints, according to records.

A BCSO corporal then conducted a pat down of Gonzales, before taking him to the warrant area, records show.

After a third deputy took Gonzales to a small room to be strip-searched, Gonzales pulled out a handgun concealed in his clothing and shot himself in the head, according to records.

Munoz had worked for SAPD since 2010.

KSAT could find no record that any of the other officers who took part in Gonzales’ arrest have been suspended.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.