Officials identify Bandera woman found dead after she was swept away by floodwaters

A county spokesperson told KSAT that Joelle Taylor, 53, was found in the vehicle near Lower Mason Creek Road and Chipman Lane.
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Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge said the sheriff’s office received a call from the woman at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday. Taylor told authorities her car was moving into the creek due to fast-moving floodwaters.
Taylor began floating downstream at a high rate of speed and was unable to exit her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Moments later, the call disconnected, but first responders were able to pinpoint her cellphone’s last known location.
The county spokesperson said Tuesday that Taylor’s vehicle was found under water in a remote creek behind a nearby subdivision. First responders discovered Taylor and the vehicle after the floodwaters receded, officials said.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.