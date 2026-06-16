Officials identify Bandera woman found dead after she was swept away by floodwaters

Bandera County Sheriff's deputies searched to find a woman swept away in floodwaters on the morning of Monday, June 15, 2026.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Bandera County officials identified the woman who died Monday after floodwaters swept her and her vehicle into a creek.

A county spokesperson told KSAT that Joelle Taylor, 53, was found in the vehicle near Lower Mason Creek Road and Chipman Lane.

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Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge said the sheriff’s office received a call from the woman at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday. Taylor told authorities her car was moving into the creek due to fast-moving floodwaters.

Taylor began floating downstream at a high rate of speed and was unable to exit her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Moments later, the call disconnected, but first responders were able to pinpoint her cellphone’s last known location.

The county spokesperson said Tuesday that Taylor’s vehicle was found under water in a remote creek behind a nearby subdivision. First responders discovered Taylor and the vehicle after the floodwaters receded, officials said.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, more than 6.4″ of rainfall fell Monday north of Bandera off State Highway 173, which was located near the original area multiple agencies began their search for Taylor.

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