Man stabbed during apparent road rage confrontation on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed during an apparent road rage confrontation on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Perrin Beitel.

Police at the scene said the man pulled over to confront the other person, and at some point during the interaction, the other person stabbed the victim.

The man sustained a stab wound to the abdominal area and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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