Man stabbed during apparent road rage confrontation on Northeast Side, SAPD says Officers responded to the stabbing Saturday night in the 12000 block of Perrin Beitel SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed during an apparent road rage confrontation on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Perrin Beitel.
Police at the scene said the man pulled over to confront the other person, and at some point during the interaction, the other person stabbed the victim.
The man sustained a stab wound to the abdominal area and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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