Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at Rock at La Cantera

San Antonio Spurs fans can catch all the NBA Draft action Tuesday night at a free watch party at The Rock at La Cantera.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans can catch all the NBA Draft action Tuesday night at a watch party at The Rock at La Cantera.

The watch party, hosted by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, is free and open to the public. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. before the draft begins at 7 p.m.

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Attendees can expect live music by DJ Quake, along with Spurs giveaways, according to a news release.

The Silver and Black currently have the No. 20 pick in the first round.

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