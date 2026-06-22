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Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at Rock at La Cantera

The Spurs have the No. 20 pick in the NBA Draft's first round

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs fans can catch all the NBA Draft action Tuesday night at a free watch party at The Rock at La Cantera. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio Spurs fans can catch all the NBA Draft action Tuesday night at a watch party at The Rock at La Cantera.

The watch party, hosted by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, is free and open to the public. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. before the draft begins at 7 p.m.

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Attendees can expect live music by DJ Quake, along with Spurs giveaways, according to a news release.

The Silver and Black currently have the No. 20 pick in the first round.

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