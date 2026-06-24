Body found inside burned vehicle in southwest Bexar County, SAPD says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police said it is investigating a body found inside a burned vehicle earlier this week.

The body was discovered Monday near the intersection of Gross Lane and Mechler Road, which is located just north of the Medina River in southwest Bexar County.

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An SAPD spokesperson said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office notified police about a vehicle fire in the area. Officers responded to the scene and the department has since taken the lead on the death investigation.

The person found inside has not been identified, police said.

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