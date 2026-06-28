Teen hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver on West Side, police say Crash happened Saturday night in the 6600 block of Commerce Street Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Commerce Street.
Police said the pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old man, was walking across the street when he was struck by a white truck.
The driver continued to drive without stopping to render aid to the man, SAPD said.
The man was taken to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the crash, police said.
No arrests have been made.
SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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