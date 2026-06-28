Teen hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Commerce Street.

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Police said the pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old man, was walking across the street when he was struck by a white truck.

The driver continued to drive without stopping to render aid to the man, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the crash, police said.

No arrests have been made.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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