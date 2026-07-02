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Spurs forward Carter Bryant among Fourth of July holiday travelers at busy San Antonio airport

AAA projects 5.85 million will fly domestically for Fourth of July holiday

Hannah Gonzales, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of Americans are expected to take to the skies and roads for the Fourth of July holiday week, with AAA projecting 5.85 million travelers flying domestically.

The San Antonio International Airport was off to a steady start on Thursday morning, as a KSAT crew captured travelers leaving San Antonio ahead of the holiday weekend.

KSAT reporter Hannah Gonzales and photojournalist Azian Bermea even caught Spurs forward Carter Bryant heading out of the Alamo City to Los Angeles, where he is from.

As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the wait time for the security checkpoint at Terminal A is 20 minutes, and 10 minutes at Terminal B. Click here to check the times.

This year’s domestic travel forecast is expected to top last year’s record of 71.8 million travelers, though the increase is smaller than in recent years, according to AAA.

The number of people driving and flying is expected to remain about the same, while cruises and other forms of travel are seeing the biggest growth.

Major cities are also expected to draw large crowds for fireworks and holiday festivities. New York, Chicago and Boston are among the destinations expected to be especially busy during the Independence Day weekend.

For those driving, AAA advises leaving before noon Thursday or Friday. The heaviest traffic is expected from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Travelers should plan ahead, allow extra time and check conditions before heading to the airport or getting on the road.

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