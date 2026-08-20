TxDOT plans major changes along Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue near airport

SAN ANTONIO – Some major changes are on the way for drivers near North Star Mall and the San Antonio International Airport.

The Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with improvements along Loop 410, San Pedro Avenue and U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side.

The project covers 4.3 miles of Loop 410 between West Avenue and Broadway and 2.7 miles of U.S. Highway 281 between Loop 410 and East Nakoma Drive.

The work will affect areas within San Antonio and Castle Hills near the airport.

TxDOT said the project addresses safety and operational concerns in a corridor that experiences heavy traffic and a high number of crashes.

Between 2014 and 2018, the project area averaged 3.7 crashes per day — a rate higher than the statewide average for both interstates and U.S. highways. Officials said the work will improve congestion and vehicles weaving in and out of traffic.

Without improvements, morning commutes in the corridor could double by 2045, while evening commutes could take up to four times longer than they do today, according to TxDOT.

The improvements include removing seven ramps and replacing them with new access points. Several intersections also will be improved to help traffic flow and increase safety.

The Texas Department of Transportation's map of the area that will be the subject of closures and planned improvements. (TxDOT)

The project follows a multiyear planning process that included a feasibility study and public input.

TxDOT will hold a stakeholder open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 to discuss the planned improvements. The meeting will include information about the project, details about the proposed work, construction timelines and opportunities for public involvement.

Residents can subscribe to TxDOT email updates through the project webpage or submit questions to SATINFO@txdot.gov.