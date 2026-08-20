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Local News

No injuries reported after separate Northside ISD bus crashes on Northwest Side, district says

1 crash involved a bus with dozens of elementary school students on board

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

The Northside ISD administration building on Evers Road in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District said no students or bus drivers were injured after two district buses were involved in separate crashes Thursday morning.

In one crash, a bus and vehicle collided as the bus was making a turn near the intersection of Babcock Road and Eckhert Road. A district spokesperson said 47 Rhodes Elementary School students were on board at the time of the crash.

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Another Northside ISD school bus was dispatched to the scene to transfer the uninjured students to class, which is less than a mile from the scene.

The second incident was a minor crash in the Interstate 10-La Cantera area. The district said a Brandeis High School student, who was not hurt, was on board at the time of the crash.

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