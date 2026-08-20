San Antonio Housing Trust approves 28-month plan to address homelessness in Cattleman Square

SAN ANTONIO – Efforts are ramping up to help address homelessness in Cattleman Square, a historic district west of downtown near Interstate 35 and Haven for Hope.

In June, KSAT reported about the plans to revitalize the historic district known as Project DC.

Stakeholders have purchased properties with the goal of creating affordable housing, businesses and using the future VIA Silver line to connect workers, but they must first deal with unhoused people that have been in the area for years.

The San Antonio Housing Trust approved a 28-month Homeless Response Action Plan focused on the area, where more than 160 people experiencing homelessness are sleeping near abandoned buildings.

Nearly 40 nonprofits and other organizations have started working to connect people with housing, medical care and legal assistance.

Corazón Ministries is one of the groups involved. The organization said it has helped house 35 people.

During the first six months of the plan, participating groups will focus on building relationships, earning the trust of people experiencing homelessness and identifying their needs. The next phase will focus on finding permanent housing and providing long-term support.

The first two years of the plan could cost more than $12 million. Expenses are expected to decrease as people leave the program.

People who live and own businesses near Cattleman Square said they are glad people are receiving help, but some remain skeptical about whether the plan will work.

“You can’t help everybody, but you can try to help the majority of the people who are there,” said Diana Avila, a West Side resident. “I’ve seen families who are homeless.”

Ralph Gauna said he has seen “a lot of promises” and hopes this plan will help the entire neighborhood.

Jennifer Villegas, owner of Cafe Don Juan, said the business is close to a shelter that provides services for people experiencing homelessness.

“The homeless population will gravitate to that area, so it will be a little hard to say, ‘Get them out of the area’ because the resources are readily available,” Villegas said.

Cafe Don Juan has been in business for five decades and borders the Cattleman Square district. Villegas said she believes a nightlife scene could benefit her business.

She also said she did not know about or attended community meetings in June focused on reshaping the district.

A draft of the Project D.C. master plan is expected in October. The final plan may be available by January.

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